Striking Workers Fired

Teamsters Local 600 president Dan McKay says the distributor sent a letter to the union and 25 striking drivers, saying that temporary replacements for striking employees have been made into permanent replacements. Even though the drivers have been replaced, Lohr said in the letter it will continue to bargain with the union. Washington University Law Professor Neil Bernstein, an expert on labor law, says the letters do not automatically mean job loss for those on strike. He says if an agreement is reached, the union could negotiate with the condition the drivers get their jobs back.