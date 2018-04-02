String of Church Burglaries Under Investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Police in the southeast Missouri town Cape Girardeau are investigating a string of five church burglaries since the first of the month. Police believe the crimes are related, based on similarities of the buildings, the method of entry and the items stolen. No arrests have been made. The First Pentecostal Church and the First Christian Church each reported burglaries on December first. Three more burglary reports followed on December seventh, at Cape Bible Chapel, First Free Will Baptist and First Christian Church.