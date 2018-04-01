Strip Club Law May Hurt Porn Industry

JEFFERSON CITY - Lawyers for the porn industry want to get a temporary restraining order on a law that would put restrictions on sex shops. If the judge doesn't side with the industry, the law goes into effect Saturday.

Nellie Symm-Gruender, owner of Passion's adult store in Columbia, watched as lawyers debated the legality of new statewide restrictions on sex shops. She says if the law goes into effect, it will cost her 30 to 50 percent of her business, starting Saturday.

"People will be put out of work, and so it's very difficult. This is a frontal assault on the adult industry," said Symm-Gruender.

Missouri's legislature passed the restrictions in the spring. They would force adult businesses to close from midnight to 6 a.m. and make dancers and patrons stay at least six feet apart.

The industry says that it will cost business, and the legislature did not use proper procedure to get it passed.

The state says there is nothing illegal about this law. "We're ready to move forward and bring this to a prompt resolution because we believe the law is constitutional."

Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem says he will have a decision on the restraining order Friday morning.

The industry's lawyers vow they will continue fighting even if the judge doesn't side with them tomorrow.