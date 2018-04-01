Strip Club Owner Pleads Guilty To Illegal Firearms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - David M. Ketchmark, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that the owner of a strip club in Sunrise Beach, Mo., pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally possessing 31 firearms.



Jimmy Duane Davis, 55, of Sunrise Beach, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matt J. Whitworth to being a felon in possession of firearms. Davis is the owner of the Eclipse Gentleman's Club.



Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Davis's residence and neighboring business on Aug. 19, 2010, after receiving a report that Davis was in possession of firearms. A gun safe in the basement contained 30 shotguns, rifles and handguns. Agents also observed numerous rounds of ammunition around the room, and a Springfield Armory 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in a case on top of the gun safe. In addition, five shotgun shells were found in an upstairs bedroom.



According to the plea agreement, Davis purchased 12 firearms-specific hunting permits between 2006 and 2009.



Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition. Davis has two prior felony convictions for trafficking in methamphetamine and a prior felony conviction for selling marijuana.



Under federal statutes, Davis is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole, plus a fine up to $250,000. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.



This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and IRS-Criminal Investigation.