Strong Winds Cause Power Outages

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Scattered power outages followed a round of violent thunderstorms in northwest Missouri last night. Forecasters said there were reports of winds as strong as 70 miles per hour in parts of Atchison, Nodaway and Harrison counties. Power lines and large tree branches were downed, and there was a report of a small tornado.