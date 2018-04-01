Stronger Protection for Domestic Violence, Abuse Victims

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Victims of rape and other sex crimes would have greater protections under legislation that won initial approval in the Senate today. The measure also sets up a program offering victims of domestic violence an alternative address, in an effort to thwart abusers from tracking their victims down. It would be handled through the secretary of state's office. The measure spells out that victims of sex crimes could not be charged for the cost of a forensic exam to collect evidence. It also prevents law enforcement from requiring a victim to undergo a lie-detector test before starting a criminal investigation. The measure also increases the penalty for repeat offenses of first-degree domestic assault, and makes secret the identities of sex crime victims in court records.