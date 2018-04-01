Structure Fire at The Links

COLUMBIA - A structural fire took place at an apartment community in Columbia Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to a fire at The Links off of Clark Lane after six o'clock. One unit had minor smoke damage. A resident says no one was home when the fire occurred.

Firefighters believe the fire began in the kitchen near the stove, but a cause has not been determined.

Duke, a service dog, was found during a search after the fire. A veterinarian intern who lived in a nearby building said the dog was not showing any outward signs of distress.