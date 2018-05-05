Student banned after reported sexual assault on MU campus

COLUMBIA - A reported sexual assault at an MU residence hall has resulted in a student being banned from campus.

According to a news release from MU News Bureau, officials barred the student from campus "immediately."

The student's name has not been released, in accordance with federal law.

"The MUPD continues investigating this incident, and every parent and student should know their safety is our utmost concern," Gary Ward, Vice Chancellor for Operations, said in the release.

The statement said residence hall staff will be in place at all times at all residence halls on campus, given officials' expected increase in social activity this weekend.

"Campus safety is our No. 1 priority, and we are committed to ensuring each student, faculty, staff member and visitor has a safe experience," MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in the release. "We will respond immediately to anyone or anything that threatens the safety of our campus. Reports of sexual assault, or any actions that threaten campus safety, will be pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."