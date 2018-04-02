Missouri FBLA State Competition in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Missouri Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is holding their annual State Leadership Conference in Columbia April 17-19. Students from over twenty districts in the state come to compete in competitions as well as attend workshops and work sessions.

Students compete at local and district levels before making it to the state conference. Presentation and written test are judged and scored. Those who take first place will go onto the national competition held in Orlando, Fla.

Between competing, students attend workshops presented by professionals in the business industry. Students learn how to take their skills from FBLA and apply them to life after graduation.

FBLA Missouri State President Parker Liabraaten says FBLA has taught him how to present himself professional. The organization gives students tips and lessons on how to succeed in the business industry. He says this weekend's state competition motivates students to work hard all year long and succeed in both the local and district levels.