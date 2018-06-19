Student Dies After Apparent Horseplay

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) -- Police are investigating after a suburban St. Louis teenager died after apparent horseplay at his high school.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that an autopsy will be performed on Saturday for 15-year-old Marquez Oliver of Normandy. Witnesses told authorities that Marquez and a friend were playing around Thursday in the cafeteria. The other teen apparently playfully struck Marquez in the chest.

Marquez collapsed. A nurse tried unsuccessfully to revive him. He was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital where he died hours later.

Relatives say Marquez had a few bouts of asthma a few years ago but no known existing medical conditions.

The 14-year-old boy who struck him was released after being processed at the Wellston police station. Juvenile authorities will decide if any charges should be filed.