Student finds dead mouse in Missouri State cafeteria meal

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri State University and its food supplier are investigating to determine how a small mouse was found in a dining hall meal this week.

The Springfield News-Leader reports freshman Miles Shelfter found the mouse Tuesday in his salad at Garst Dining Center.

University spokeswoman Suzanne Shaw said the school is working with its food service provider, Chartwells, to determine how the mouse ended up in the meal.

A food inspector was called to the university Wednesday. Chartwells said in a statement that it pulled the prepackaged, pre-washed spinach from its facilities.

Chartwells says it has also contacted its Quality Assurance team and is reviewing all pest inspection reports for the last six months. The company says it is confident the rodent came from its produce supplier.