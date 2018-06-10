Student finds gun on Ferguson school playground

FERGUSON (AP) — School officials say a student found a loaded gun on an elementary school playground in Ferguson.

According to officials, the student found the weapon Wednesday morning in some mulch at Griffith Elementary School, but did not touch it. A letter sent home to students says the student told a teacher, who cleared students from the area and informed the principal. The district superintendent, district security and Ferguson police looked over the area to make sure it was secure.

According to school principal Sean Joyce, officials believe the incident was a result of community use of the grounds after school hours. Joyce says they do not believe any students are involved in the incident.