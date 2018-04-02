Student Groups Meet with Sustainable Design Director

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri student organizations are meeting with a sustainable design director Monday.

The organizations include Coal Free Mizzou, an organization tasked with creating a timeline to move the university to a carbon neutral campus.

Pollution from coal impacts health. It can cause asthma, lung cancer and other respiratory issues.

Coal Free Mizzou hopes Monday's meeting will bring them one step closer to an energy efficient campus.