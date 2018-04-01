Student Leaves Rifle In Truck

SMITHVILLE (AP) - A high school senior could be kicked out of school for leaving a rifle in his pickup truck on school property. Steven Weeks is an avid hunter went to the woods after classes at Smithville High School on November 1st. He had stopped at home to pick up his .22-caliber rifle and a box of ammunition. Weeks said that he left his unloaded rifle in his truck after hunting. Then he inadvertently locked his keys inside, and it wasn't long before someone saw the rifle and told police. Weeks was arrested and spent a night in jail. Now he's serving a 10-day suspension, hoping the district does not issue punish him further and prevent him from graduating. School officials declined to comment.