Student Loans Law Suit

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state auditor and Missouri's student loan agency are headed to court in a battle over closed records. Auditor Susan Montee has asked the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority for documents relating to closed meetings of its governing board. The agency has refused to provide the documents. It claims the meetings were legally closed to discuss such things as pending litigation, personnel matters and attorney-client issues. Montee says she filed a lawsuit today in Jefferson City seeking to force MOHELA to turn over the documents. The student loan agency says it plans to file its own lawsuit today in St. Louis County seeking a declaration of its legal rights.