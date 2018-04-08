Student Recovering from Head Injury

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

MOSCOW MILLS - An eastern Missouri fifth-grader is upgraded to good condition, a day after a five-foot-long piece of steel fell through a hole in the school roof and hit her in the head. Ten-year-old Amie Twellman was airlifted Thursday to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, where doctors attached two small plates to repair her fractured skull. The accident happened Thursday morning at William R. Cappel Elementary School in Moscow Mills. Demien Construction said it is investigating how the incident happened while its crew worked on the roof.