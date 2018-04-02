Student's Body Found In Car

Police investigate student's death SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) -- Police in north St. Louis County are investigating the death of a young man described as an A-student and star athlete. Stacy Smith's body was found yesterday in his mother's car. He had been shot. The 17-year-old was a basketball standout and a student with a near-perfect grade-point average at Clyde C. Miller Academy. Police have no suspects. An autopsy is planned for today. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)