Student's Death Baffles Doctors, Family and Friends

Angela Hotop of Perryville died Tuesday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She was admitted to the hospital Saturday evening after a day of fever, diarrhea and vomiting. By Sunday evening, she was unconscious. Doctors concluded she had an infection in her bloodstream, but a battery of tests didn't turn up the cause. Hotop was her high school valedictorian in 2000 and graduated from SEMO with a 4.0 grade-point average. She was working on her master's in business administration.