Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a suburban Kansas City megachurch after a high school graduation.

The Kansas City Star says the shooting happened Thursday night after a fight erupted outside the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas. With more than 20,000 members, it's the largest Methodist congregation in the U.S.

Leawood Police Capt. Brad Robbins says the victim was a student who had just graduated from Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Pastor Adam Hamilton said on the church's Facebook page that a stray bullet struck the student in the shoulder.

Robbins says what was supposed to be a "wonderful evening" was "interrupted by violence" and police "want to get to the bottom of it." Hamilton says he's "saddened."