Student Space Project Takes Off

Kathryn Spellman is a Hickman student who helps simulate problems astronauts might experience on their trip to space.

"You really learn a lot of skills like time management and stuff that can help you in the real world," Spellman said.

In this out-of-this-world experience, the students are the stars.

"All of the sound equipment, all of the runs for everything have been put in by students, some of it as recently as yesterday," said Michael Pridal-Lopiccolo, student co-director of the simulation.

But not everything runs smoothly. That's where Spellman comes in.

"It's like telling lies and you have to keep telling lies in order to keep up with it; that's basically what we do," Spellman said of the simulation. Problem creators like herself are called, "Ninjas."

Sequestered in the Ninjas' Lair, it's her job to make sure the a bumpy ride.

"We're basically setting them up for imminent failure," Spellman said.

Eighty students will be trying to meet that challenge this week.

"We can see them actually role-playing this stuff," said Cole Pruitt, the other student co-director of the simulation. "They're going to have to problem-solve and make do with the fact that they don't know what to do yet."

"It's entertaining, and I think it's a good break from school to do something out of the ordinary and that not a lot of people know about," Spellman said.

CASA moved from Rock Bridge High School in 1991.