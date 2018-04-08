Student Wins for Truman Portrayal

Students portrayed historical figures, enacted parts of history and made exhibits. Chris Ghan is a sophomore at Rock Bridge High School. He portrayed Harry Truman.

"I got a good performance that I did, and I'm proud of that. And, well I do want to make it to the next level and go to Washington, but if I don't then there is always next year. And I'll be happy for whoever does go," Ghan said.

Ghan was named the overall winner. Now he moves on to the national finals in Washington D.C. in June.