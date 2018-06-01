Students across nation hold "Blackout" in support of MU protesters

COLUMBIA - Students on campuses across the country staged a "Blackout" Thursday to show solidarity for protesters at the University of Missouri and elsewhere who are drawing attention to racial divides.

Social media flyers urged students to wear all black to show support "for the various universities taking a stand across the country."

Some university groups are holding specific events, others are gathering more informally.

The flyers encourage supporters to uses the hashtags #ConcernedStudent1950 and #Mizzou.

Many student groups are tweeting pictures also using #BlackOut, #StandWithMizzou and #BlackOnCampus.

Below are some of the tweets.

UI students gather in solidarity with "Blackout For Mizzou" event. See the photo: https://t.co/vB9iVZ7fxy

— IC Press-Citizen (@presscitizen) November 12, 2015

https://t.co/lQ9qsLRCqW This event is TODAY at noon in front of the Tivoli! #standwithmizzou — CU Denver EOP (@CUDenverEOP) November 12, 2015

Injustice anywhere is a threat to injustice everywhere. Indiana University Stands with Mizzou. #concernedstudent1950 pic.twitter.com/xBEE8V3vx3 — Grant Prather (@gee_prather) November 12, 2015

Shoutout to Iowa for standing in solidarity with us. Your support is very much appreciated. Y'all real ????? pic.twitter.com/Mxn4U6RgJq — XanwiththatLena (@quadicorn_) November 11, 2015

