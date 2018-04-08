Students Create Event for Visually Impaired

Golf can be a leisurly sport, but can be intimidating to play with a vision impairment, but in the spirit of the ADA's disability pride anniversary, the students thought of a way to overcome that difficulty.

Participants will have time to practice various golfing techniques on the driving range, the putting green or by playing one hole at Perche Creek's par 3 course, all while getting guidance from volunteers and gold professionals.

The outing is limited to fifteen participants to maximize one-on-one time between golfers and aides. The game starts today from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Perche Creek Golf Club in Columbia.











