Students Create Event for Visually Impaired
A group of University of Missouri occupational therapy students created a special golf outing for people with impaired vision.
The event is called, "Adapted Golf" and it is teeing off more than a week of disability pride events.
The MU occupational therapy students created the golf outing specifically for people with low vision, or blindness in mind.
Golf can be a leisurly sport, but can be intimidating to play with a vision impairment, but in the spirit of the ADA's disability pride anniversary, the students thought of a way to overcome that difficulty.
Participants will have time to practice various golfing techniques on the driving range, the putting green or by playing one hole at Perche Creek's par 3 course, all while getting guidance from volunteers and gold professionals.
The outing is limited to fifteen participants to maximize one-on-one time between golfers and aides. The game starts today from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Perche Creek Golf Club in Columbia.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: