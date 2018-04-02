Students Create Online Tributes

Students from mid-Missouri are using websites such as Facebook to show their sympathy for the victims.

Manny Hernandez doesn't know anyone who goes to Virginia Tech let alone any of the victims. All the same, he wants to show his support for those who experienced the recent tragedy.

"I can't really imagine what they must have gone through, but being a college student and having been a PA [Peer Advisor] here at Mizzou, I can have a good idea that their campus is a lot like ours," said Hernandez.

And showing his support is as easy as turning on a computer. Hernandez created an online, Mizzou-based tribute group through the social networking site Facebook.com. Facebook allows students throughout the world to share information about themselves and to keep in touch with friends.

"It's just another way for media to be shown so it makes awareness among people and they know what's going on and they can show their support," said Andrew Perkins, Columbia College student.

People around the world have created hundreds of Facebook groups since the shootings, including a global tribute group that currently has more than 300,000 members. More than 1,000 students have already joined Hernandez's Mizzou group in the past few days. Although these support groups may have no direct impact on people from Virginia Tech, students in Missouri want to do anything they can to help.

"And all those who really care and really want to try to do something, you know, not having the time and the money, its a nice way to put what little you can to show your support,"said Perkins.

Hernandez asks that if anyone knows of any memorial events taking place in Columbia, to please add them to his group's web page at Facebook.com. MU will participate in a the statewide day of mourning and remembrance on April 20 by ringing the bells in Switzler Hall, Memorial Union, and the Reynolds Center at 11 a.m.

REPORTED BY NATHAN HURST