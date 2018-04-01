Students Evacuate Columbia's Field School

COLUMBIA - Students and staff evacuated Columbia's Field school Tuesday after fluid leaked from a nearby construction site. Ameren Missouri said it was hydraulic fluid that faculty and staff smelled while inside of the school.

Ameren Missouri, The Columbia Fire Department, and Columbia Public Schools facilities cleared the school and found no evidence of a gas leak.

The gas smell came from a gas main on Faye Street and Wilkes Boulevard that crews replaced Monday. Field school's site administrator Mary Rook said people probably smelled gas inside of the building because of the fresh air tanks that were recently put into the school.