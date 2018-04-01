Students express concern over racist incident

COLUMBIA - Some University of Missouri students said they are saddened and embarrassed by the racist incident that occurred on MU's campus Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the fraternity Delta Upsilon was temporarily suspended by the University of Missouri, and by the fraternity's national chapter, following an incident that occurred the night before outside the fraternity house.

The Legion of Black Collegians tweeted several black students were verbally assaulted with racist slurs.

MU student Caleb Klein said the incident is hurting the Mizzou's image.

"We already look really racist," Klein said.

Kate Wadley, another MU student, said she too is upset by the incident.

"It honestly makes me feel ashamed to be part of the community, especially after everything that happened last year. I thought we were moving forward and being progressive with everything, but obviously there is still a lot of hate and ignorance out there," Wadley said.

Klein said he is not surprised and believes "these kinds of things go on all the time."

"I mean, if you walk around Greek Town chances are someone is going to shout something. So an easy target is probably race," Klein said.

He said he would have liked to see the MU Police handle the situation differently.

"I don't think the police handled it really well either, they just escalated things. Especially reaching for your weapon in that sense, no one is armed, there is no sense for that. We shouldn't even have guns on the college campus period even for the cops," Klein said.

Delta Upsilon's executive director, Justin Kirk, issued this statement: “Delta Upsilon International Fraternity is aware of a verbal altercation that took place in front of our chapter at the University of Missouri on Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. We have placed the chapter on an emergency suspension as we work closely with the university to learn more about the incident. Racism and sexism have no place in our Fraternity and we expect our members to be positive contributors to inclusive campus environments.”

Klein said he thinks shutting down the chapter might be the only way to incite change.

"Shut down Delta Upsilon. I mean I feel like that is the only thing that will make a point, I guess. I don't think either party is innocent though. If someone is harassing you, don't go try to incite more violence," Klein said.