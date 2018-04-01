Students Flock To Pre-college Camps

COLUMBIA - Twenty high school students from all over the country gather at University of Missouri this week to learn about the college course of study in their dream career -- health.

MU 4-H Center for Youth Development holds the "Scrub-in to a Health Career" camp for high school students.

Students can explore different health careers through hands-on experiments, lectures, presentations and tours in different MU departments and the University Hospital.

They will be able to learn how to become a doctor, nurse, physical therapist, dentist, pharmacist and many other positions in the health field.

The 4-H Center for Youth Development holds 7 pre-college camps total this summer. 110 high school students take part in these camps.

Teresa Bishop, the program coordinator at the Youth Development Center said she hopes these camps help the students make advisable choices for college majors and careers in the future.

"Hopefully, you know, they'll find something they are passionate about, or maybe something they thought was really their goal but may be not as much as interested in." Bishop said.

The pre-college camps will continue through Thursday.