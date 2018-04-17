Students in bind after Missouri Tech suddenly closes

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Missouri Tech students were without a school Thursday after it abruptly closed its doors in St. Charles without warning.

The school closed Saturday and its website was shut down by Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Higher Education was informed by company representatives of the school that they were going out of business for financial reasons on Friday.

Department spokeswoman Jessica Duren said the state would work with students to match them with similar programs as quickly as possible. Missouri Tech had offered programs in networking, software engineering and electronic engineering.