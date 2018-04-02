Students Learn History Firsthand

"Tonight I'm pretty much just a floater, I'm just doing whatever Mike tells me to do. I'm greeting people, talk to alums," said Westminster student Molly Walsh.

This weekend marks the 60th anniversary celebration of Sir Winston Churchill's famous Iron Curtain speech on the campus of Westminster College in Fulton. For those who attend class at Westminster every day, this event is a living history lesson.

"I came to Westminster because of it's deep root in history that it did have and to be a part of this era of history is amazing. To be a part of this is something I'll definitely tell my kids and grandkids about," said volunteer and student Kristen Leone.

Whether parking cars or working in coat check, these students say when the banners come down, they won't forget what happened here.

"One speech that was said at my college helped change the world and made history and put an end to something that was very bad and made the world better," Walsh said.

The celebration weekend ends tommorow with a church service and a lecture on the life and work of Churchill.