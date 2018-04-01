Students Petition City to Buy Skate Rink

If the rink closes, students said they'll have to go to the mall, which will require their parents to go with them.

"Nobody likes tearing up their skates on the sidewalk and people who aren't really all that good at skating, but still like doing it, might run into things on the sidewalk, like people," said 6th grader Drew Angstead.

Angstead's class handed out fliers to other students, and sent 50 letters and a petition with 160 signatures to the commission which said it will address student concerns while the city tries to find a solution.

"Our long-range plan really called for us to look at more of a multi-purpose facility that could serve multiple functions," said parks and rec director Bill Lockwood, who also noted the center's ceiling is too low for basketball or volleyball.

If Jefferson City buys the center, it will be the only parks and rec department in the U.S. that owns a roller skating rink.