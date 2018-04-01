Students Prepare to Face Legislators

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Students Association will hand out 6,000 letters around 9 a.m. to Gov. Jay Nixon's office in opposition of a budget cut for higher education. Individual members will also attended the House Higher Education meeting around 8 a.m. to testify.



"We hope to build legislative support against the Governor's budget cuts. We hope that we can let lawmakers know that we are all against these budget cuts," MSA President Xavier Billingsley said.



"We're hoping to get the student voice out there and let legislators know that students aren't complacent about continuing cuts to higher education," said Zach Toombs, the Director of Communication for MSA.



MSA members met with House Speaker Steven Tilley, Sen. Kurt Shaefer, Rep. Chris Kelly and Rep. Mary Still to discuss higher education funding.



"The budget won't be finalized by legislators and sent to the governor for approval for a few more months, so we've got quite a bit of time," Toombs said.



They plan to coordinate with other UM system campuses and student body groups to advocate support.

On Thursday, Gov. Nixon stated that $40 million of the $200 million Mortgage Settlement will go to the state to restore funding to public colleges and universities.