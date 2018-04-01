Students Raise More Than $30,000 for Missouri Honor Flight

COLUMBIA - Students from Columbia and Jefferson City raised funds for Central Missouri Honor Flight to send World War II veterans to Washington D.C. to see the World War II memorial.

Students at Columbia Public Schools raised more than $21,000. Together Jefferson City, Cole County, and Columbia Public Schools raised more than $30,000 to send more than 100 veterans on two honor flights.

As part of the fund raising effort, Jefferson City Superintendent, Dr. Brian Mitchell challenged Columbia Superintendent, Dr. Chris Belcher, to see which district could raise more money.

"I am so thankful the superintendent of Jefferson City Public Schools, Dr. Brian Mitchell, for challenging us to support our veterans. I am also so proud of our students, faculty, staff and community members who stepped up to support this effort," said Belcher.

The funds will be formally presented to representatives from the Central Missouri Honor Flight at the Honor Ball on Dec. 4.