Students React to Floyd's Announcement

Floyd supervised Missouri's four campus system with 63,000 students for 4 years. Washington State University has just 22,000 pupils. Floyd will be the first black president at Washington State, as he was at Missouri. Many students on the Columbia campus didn't even realize who Floyd was or what he did when we interviewed some of them. Of those who had an opinion emotions were mixed.

"I think it's nice to have notice when there's going to be a change in leadership," said Dave Davis, MU student.

The president of the Missouri Student Association who has worked with Floyd in his term at Missouri was in the same boat as many when he woke up Wednesday morning.

"I got a call really early this morning about him leaving and taking the job at Washington State," said John Andersen, MSA president."

UM officials say students will be a part of the selection of the next president.

Reported by: Anna Comstock