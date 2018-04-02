Students Reboot and Rebuild in Kingdom City

And their work with computers is helping people in mid-Missouri as wel as people farther away.

Aaron Attabery and Devon Dunn are students in Dave Hopkins' computer technology class, where they bring old, donated computers back to life.

"People donate us the computers and we'll fix them up, get them working to their specs and send them out," explained Attabery. "We sent out a couple to the Intersection in Columbia for the needy kids."

The class also is gaining some fame for its work. The Missouri House honored the students for their work in the local community.

Attabery and Dunn also helped fix six computers for the Audrain-Mongomery County Red Cross. The Community Emergency Response Team is reaping the benefits of the students' work, whose computer savvy isn't limited to mid-Missouri.

"We had a shipment to Uganda," explained Dunn. "And the guy who came and took them said this could set them ahead more than any other kids in their area."

Their passion for fixing computers has them begging for more work.

"We can take any donations we can get," Dunn added. "It doesn't matter how poor you think the computer is, how old it is. We'll take it."

The North Callaway PC Maintenance class is the only one in Missouri the Microsoft-authorized refurbisher program recognizes.

To donate a computer, call Dave Hopkins North Callaway High School, 573-386-2211.