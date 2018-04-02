Students Return After Threat

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Bomb Threat,0074Hazelwood West back in session after bomb threat HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) -- Students are back in class at Hazelwood West High School in St. Louis County, a day after a spray-painted bomb threat forced classes to be called off. The spray-painted message on school grounds included the words "Thursday" and "blow up." Now, police are hoping a surveillance tape from outside the school can identify the suspects. Authorities say the tape shows a van pulling up around 3 a.m. yesterday. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-05-07 0840CDT