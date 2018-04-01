Students Search For Potential Storm Shelter Sites

Organizers say it's purely coincidence that the long-planned project comes a week after storms slammed the area, killing one woman as she fled her mobile home. The county doesn't have any public storm shelters and doesn't require mobile home parks or business owners to build shelters of their own. The University of Missouri Extension Service and the Missouri National Guard will train the students on how to use Global Positioning System technology to identify potential shelters. Organizers say they'll give county officials a copy of the students' results. County officials say they've drawn up plans for storm shelters but can't afford to build them to meet federal accessibility requirements.