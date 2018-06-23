Students Show Support for Hamoodi

Protestors held signs, sang songs and handed out pamphlets to tell people about the raid and why it's important to do something about it.

"I'm sure this is not the end of it," said Ryan Amundson of the Students for Progressive Action. "What we are really asking for is the FBI to make an apology to the Hamoodi family and to the Columbia community, and if that's not done, I'm sure you will hear from us again."

Hamoodi said the FBI has not apologized to him or returned any of the family's belongings which agents took in the raid.