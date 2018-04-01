Students Start Summer Expeditions

COLUMBIA - Columbia College opened its doors Monday to Columbia Public Schools' elementary students with the start of the Summer Expeditions program. Over the next two weeks, elementary and middle school students will get a feel for what it is like to be in college.

"The point of this week is to continue students on with their leadership," said Molly Taylor, the program's coordinator.

One college student teaching in the program said Summer Expeditions gives students who may not otherwise have the chance to be in a college classroom the chance to experience that learning style.

"We're getting at-risk kids and helping them, guiding them along," said Derrick, a junior at Columbia College helping at the camp. He has seen the benefits of programs like this in his own life. He went to a similar camp in his hometown as a student.

"I liked it because it showed older kids were engaged in what younger kids were doing," he said. He looked up to the older students and is now excited to be that role model for younger kids.

Counselors like Derrick will work with 15 elementary school students this week and 13 middle school students next week. Public school teachers hand-selected these students as the most academically deserving to attend the camp.

Students will participate in writing, music, art, health, and technology classes. Also, on Thursday, students will have the opportunity to meet a criminal investigator in a forensics class.

The classes began Monday with a campus tour. The students will walk in a commencement Friday.

A list of the week's events are posted here.