Students Stretch Imaginations at Writing Camp





"You don't think about it before you write." Eighth grader Sarah Freyermuth said. "It just comes out of your heart and out of your pen."





Students ranging in age from elementary school to high school attended the camp. Although this year marks the third annual Youth Writing Camp, this is the first year that it was expanded to include junior high and high school students.





The week-long camp teaches fundamentals of many different types of writing. "If they want fiction, we're going to write fiction. If they want to try poetry, we'll write poetry," MWP Associate Director Amy Lannin said.





The Youth Writing Camp also encourages students to make new friends and enjoy their writing.

















Grove cannot resist writing in her journal during all hours of the day. She told students that it is the best technique to get ideas flowing and that she "can't even imagine life without writing everyday." Along with this advice, Grove taught students to write about what they love.