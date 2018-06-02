Students Support Name Change

Student representatives from the University of Missouri met Wednesday night on the MU campus. The three student associations are the Missouri Student Association, the Legion of Black Collegians and the Residence Halls Association.

They held a full senate meeting for the first time in MU history. Representatives from the associations say flagship status for MU status may persuade the lawmakers to boost funding.

"When I saw what the state legislature did last spring to limit this university's ability to grow while allowing everyone else to grow at their leisure, I realized that the state legislature did not understand everything that MU brought to the state, and this is one way to make a statement to them," said MSA Senate Speaker Jonathan Mays.

Other campuses in the system have already gone on record as opposing this name change.