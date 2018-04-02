Students Teach Lesson in Sober Driving

COLUMBIA - The Stoney Creek Inn hosted the Team Spirit Leadership Conference Mock DWI Teen Crash Friday. Team Spirit is a statewide program committed to empowering youth to promote safe driving habits for their peers.

The conference gave teens from around mid-Missouri the chance to come out and get a first hand view of the dangers of unsafe driving. Team Spirit included every detail that would be a part of a real DWI car crash. Police, EMTs, even a funeral home worker responded to the "accident." Police "arrested" the "intoxicated" teens and questioned witnesses. But the drama did not allow everyone to walk away. One teen was "killed" and taken away in a hearse.

Team Spirit is avaliable to all schools in Missouri. More information about how schools can become involved in this program is available at 1-800-BELT (2358).