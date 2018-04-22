Students to travel to Jefferson City for International Education Day

JEFFERSON CITY -The Study Missouri Consortium will host hundreds of international and study abroad students and advisers in Jefferson City for International Education Day Tuesday. More than 300 students and their advisers from colleges in Missouri will attend the event.

International Education Day takes place once a year to showcase and encourage discussion about culture. The Study Missouri Consortium is a grassroots organization of colleges and universities across Missouri dedicated to promoting international education.

The communication director for Missouri Department of Higher Education Liz Coleman said, the benefits of the day benefits all the students and helps highlight the importance of cultural exchange.

"The benefits go both ways. It promotes the idea that Missouri is good place to attend college and we do have thousands of international students," Coleman said.

During the event, students will tour the capitol, see Missouri's legislative process, meet with state lawmakers, and share their experiences with other students.

For the first time this year there will be an additional presentation to teach students how to discuss their international education experience during job interviews.

"The presentation will help for future employment activities because a lot of employers are looking for that kind of experience now," Coleman said.

Missouri ranks 12th in the nation for the number of international students enrolled in the state's colleges and universities. Last year over 18,000 international students attended a college in Missouri and 5,000 students studied abroad.

The event goes from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a full schedule of activities.