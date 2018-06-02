Students Walk To School To Stay Active

Students across Missouri partipicated in the annual "Walk to School Day." Mill Creek, Columbia's largest elementary school, had around 250 students, parents, and teachers walk to school.

The "Walk to School Day" is part of a week long program encouraging students to being active.

Students walked and biked to Mill Creek. Prinicipal Mary Sue Gibson says excerise has more benefits than people think.

"They have actually done studies where walking to school promotes learning and promotes children to be more focused when they arrive at school and sit down in that chair to learn," Gibson said.

Nearly 30 communities in Missouri walked and biked to school.