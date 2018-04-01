Students Wear Red for Injured Football Player Chad Stover

Fr. Tolton Catholic High School students wore red Friday to show support for Chad Stover. The Tipton junior sustained a serious brain injury during the Oct. 31 game against Sacred Heart in Sedalia.

The halls of Tolton were filled with students, teachers, staffers and volunteers all sporting shades of red.

Student Dayton Hammes organized a school fundraiser to help the Stover family.

"My friend used to go to camp with him and said he's a really nice kid," she said. "It's just that this could happen to anyone, so I feel like we should help."

The school allowed students to "dress down" in red if they donated. Generally, students pay three dollars to get out of school uniforms, but this time many opted to pay more.

"One of the teachers thought of that. People have been donating 20 dollar bills and everything. It's really cool," Hammes said.

So far, the school has raised more than $800. The funds will be directly donated to the Stover family.

Tolton's head football coach and athletic director, Chad Masters, said he's proud to see his kids supporting the people of Tipton.

"All we can do is come together and pray for his family and a fast recovery," Masters said.

Stover was airlifted to University Hospital after a tackle knocked him down in the last six minutes of the game.

He is currently in critical condition at the University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to indicate the game was played against Sacred Heart High School, not Sedalia Smith-Cotton High School.