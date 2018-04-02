Studies Show Missouri is Not Ready for Electric Cars

COLUMBIA - Electric Cars have proven to benefit green lifestyles but a new study was released saying certain states were not ready. Missouri was one of them.

Ashley Schroeder, a Columbia driver said, "I own a Ford Focus and I would still get the same gas mileage as I would with an electric car if I were to switch over to gas."

Drivers, like Schroeder, voice the same opinion.

"I'm not sure I see the need in it on long trips, there would be nowhere to plug a car in," said Chris Jones, an Iowa driver.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said batteries and supplier companies have laid off hundreds of workers due to lack of demand. With this lack of demand, Americans are not investing in electric cars.

"People are knowledgeable, I just don't think they want to invest in it because it's a lot more money than if you were to buy a car," said Schroeder.

The report showed less than point one percent of all new car sales were electric vehicles.

