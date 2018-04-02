Study: 700,000 Missourians Uninsured

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The news about Missouri's uninsured is not encouraging. A report released today by the Missouri Foundation for Health says they now total more than 700,000 citizens. That's an increase of 100,000 over the last year as a result of recent Medicaid cuts. Most are employed. The report shows that about two-fifths of uninsured Missourians were unable to see a doctor when they needed to, because of cost, over the last year. About half of uninsured residents of the state do not have a personal doctor or health care provider. James Kimmey, president and CEO of the foundation, says Missouri's plight is part of a larger, national problem, but the public isn't motivated to demand change. He says the US has a flawed system that excludes people on the basis of income.