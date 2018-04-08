Study: Doctor's Fear Mistakes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new Washington University survey finds that 92 percent of doctors say they've made a medical error or had a near miss that may have caused long-term damage. As a result, more than one-third of the more than 3,000 doctors surveyed say they have had increased anxiety about future errors, lost confidence in their abilities and sleeping difficulties. Washington University psychologist Doctor Amy Waterman says 90 percent of the doctors who felt stress say they did not feel supported by their hospitals.