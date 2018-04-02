Study finds minorities feel marginalized at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State officials said the school will work to make diversity a priority after a study found many minority students and employees felt marginalized on the Springfield campus.

The study released Thursday found 45 percent of minority students and employees who were surveyed believed they had been treated differently because of their race or ethnicity.

The Springfield News-Leader reported a large majority of all students surveyed by the Campus and Community Climate Study said they had never experienced poor treatment but top officials said more needs to be done.

President Clif Smart said the university wants to eliminate discrimination on campus as much as possible.

The university plans to have a committee study the report and recommend changes in curriculum, training, recruitment, and campus events and activities.