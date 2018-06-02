Study: Mo Ranks 46th in Smoking Cessation Funding

JEFFERSON CITY - A report produced by health groups concludes that Missouri ranks 46th in funding for tobacco cessation and prevention programs.

The report states that Missouri currently spends 0.1 percent of what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends on efforts to prevent kids from starting and helping smokers stop.

The study was released by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society Caner Action Network, American Lung Association, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights.

Missouri voters last month rejected an initiative to increase tobacco taxes. It called for using the additional revenue for education and smoking prevention and cessation efforts.