Study: More people engaged in end-of-life planning

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Research at the University of Missouri indicates that more people are talking in advance about end-of-life wishes with their aged loved ones.

A study by lead author Nidhi Khosla and colleagues Angela Curl and Karla Washington will be published in the American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

The MU researchers looked at trends in advance care planning from 2002 to 2010, using data from the Health and Retirement Study.

Advance care planning involves discussion of end-of-life care preferences, which researchers said is important because many people facing death are unable to make their own decisions.

Khosla said advance planning can reduce stress for caregivers and relatives facing difficult treatment decisions.